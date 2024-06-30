AIFF condoles demise of former India forward Bhupinder Singh Rawat

New Delhi [India], June 30 : The All India Football Federation condoled the death of former India winger Bhupinder Singh Rawat.

The former India footballer forward passed away in Surat, Gujarat, on June 29 after a brief illness. He was 85. Rawat is survived by his wife, one son and one daughter.

A speedy winger of the 1960s and 1970s, Rawat was a member of the Indian team in the 1969 Merdeka tournament in Malaysia. In domestic football, he played for top teams like Delhi Garrison, Gorkha Brigade and Mafatlal. He represented Services and Maharashtra in the National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy.

A darling of the crowd for his speed and ability to cut through the rival defence despite his diminutive figure, Rawat was nicknamed "Scooter" by his fans in the stands.

Condoling Rawat's death, the AIFF President, Kalyan Chaubey remebered the Indian footballer and said he served the game with distinction.

"Bhupinder Singh Rawat was a classy winger and also a prolific scorer, who served the game with distinction. I extend my sincerest condolences to his family in this hour of sorrow," Chaubey said.

The AIFF Acting Secretary General, M Satyanarayan, also recalled the ex-footballer's services and condoled his demise.

"Bhupinder Singh Rawat was a skilful footballer of his time and the spectators loved to watch him play. On behalf of the Indian football fraternity, I condole his passing away," Satyanarayan said.

