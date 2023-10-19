AIFF Disciplinary Committee chairperson Vaibhav Gaggar elected as AFC Appeal Committee member

New Delhi [India], October 19 : The chairperson of the All India Football Federation's Disciplinary Committee, Vaibhav Gaggar, was elected as a member of the AFC Appeal Committee at the Asian Football Confederation's Congress on Wednesday.

He will serve as a member of the AFC Appeals Committee till 2027.

AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran congratulated Gaggar on his appointment, he said as quoted from AIFF, "Many congratulations to Gaggar on being elected as a member of the AFC Appeal Committee. We are extremely thankful to him for the tireless services he has rendered as the chairperson of the AIFF Disciplinary Committee in resolving issues on a day-to-day basis. We are sure that his experience and expertise will be extremely beneficial for the AFC in judicial matters."

The AFC Appeal Committee is a judicial body of the AFC as set out in the AFC Statutes. The Members either have legal qualifications or related experience. The AFC Appeals Committee shall have the jurisdiction to hear appeals arising from decisions of the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Committee that are not declared final pursuant to the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Code.

Gaggar, after being elected to the AFC Appeal Committee, said, "This is a very proud moment for me, and also for the AIFF and the country, and it goes to show that Indian Football is being recognised at a global and continental level. Recently, Dr. Prabhakaran was also elected to the AFC Executive Committee, and this coming in close proximity shows that we as a nation are being recognised."

"It is a highly prestigious position, and I am thankful for the opportunity to help grow the sport in India by being able to ensure that various forms of disputes are dealt with effectively and urgently. The difference we can make in this complex field is exciting, and I look forward to contributing towards this with my experience as a lawyer and ensuring the system and the sport is free from the corruption and malaise that plague it," he further added.

He also added that his commitment, passion to the sport, and aspiration towards nation-building always gives him the necessary fillip to work in the field of football. "Certain issues dealt at a quasi-judicial level can help the sport prosper. Since I am not an active sportsperson, this is the best way I can contribute to the beautiful game."

