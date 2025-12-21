AIFF Executive Committee proposes formation of Independent Judicial Committees

New Delhi [India], December 21 : The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Executive Committee, during its meeting held at the Football House here on Saturday, proposed the formation of Independent Judicial Committees in line with the Constitution approved by the Supreme Court of India.

AIFF released the Executive Committee proposal on its social media handle.

It said the Election Committee will have former Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora as Returning Officer. The members include former DGP Delhi Vivek Gogia and former CBI officer Surinder Singh Gurm.

The Ethics and Dispute Resolution Committee would be headed by former DGP Ranjit Kumar Pachnanda and Justice Ashok Tripathi (retd), a former District Court Judge, would be Deputy Chairperson.

The Disciplinary Committee is proposed to be headed by Justice Vineet Saran (retd). Justice Raghavendra Kumar (retd), has been proposed as the Deputy Chairperson.

The Players' Status Committee is proposed to be chaired by Justice Ravindra Singh (retd).

The Appeal Committee would be headed by Justice Hemant Gupta (retd) as Chairperson. Justice KS Ahluwalia (retd) would be the Deputy Chairperson.

