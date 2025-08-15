AIFF, ISL clubs to take season delay concerns to Supreme Court next week

New Delhi [India], August 15 : The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and legal representatives of Indian Super League (ISL) clubs held discussions on Thursday to address the uncertainty over the start of the 2025-26 ISL season.

It was agreed that the concerns raised by the ISL clubs regarding the delay in the season's commencement and the difficulties being faced by players, as well as other stakeholders, will be conveyed to the Hon'ble Supreme Court next week for its consideration.

"A discussion was held between the legal representatives of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Indian Super League (ISL) clubs, on Thursday, August 14, 2025. It has been agreed by all parties that the concerns of the ISL clubs pertaining to the delay in the commencement of the 2025-26 ISL season, and the hardship being felt by the players and other stakeholders will be conveyed to the Hon'ble Supreme Court next week, for its kind consideration," the AIFF posted on X.

On Friday, the AIFF said it had received a joint letter from 11 Indian Super League clubs urging that the Supreme Court be apprised of the ongoing uncertainty over the league's future.

The federation said that it had responded to the clubs on August 13, requesting a meeting between the legal counsels of both sides to discuss the issue and decide the next course of action.

