AIFF launches Blue Cubs Development Centre programme

New Delhi [India], May 28 : All India Football Federation earlier this month marked a significant milestone in the advancement of Blue Cubs with the launch of the Blue Cubs Development Centre programme.

The launch of the Blue Cubs Development Centre programme was done as a part of the celebrations of the AFC Grassroots Day, on May 15.

An AIFF release on Tuesday said that all academies across the nation can also apply for the same through the Blue Cubs app.

"This initiative aims to bridge the gap between grassroots and youth football, fostering a robust system that will help manage all entities involved in developing the game at the grassroots levels," it said.

Blue Cubs is an elite grassroots programme to broadbase football across the nation, while also aiming to develop technical skills amongst the youth players. The elite youth players that come through the Blue clubs programme then proceed to play at the various age group leagues.

In a major development in grassroots football in India, the representatives from all 36 states, football academies, ISL, I-League and IWL clubs, district associations, and other stakeholders held a meeting in February this year to discuss the Blue Cubs League pathway and strategies to drive the league's expansion throughout the nation.

