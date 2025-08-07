AIFF officials meet ISL club CEOs, plan competitions for 2025-26 season

New Delhi [India], August 7 : The All India Football Federation (AIFF), on Thursday, convened a meeting with Indian Super League (ISL) clubs in New Delhi, according to the AIFF website.

The meeting, chaired by AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, brought together key stakeholders, including club CEOs of 13 clubs, representatives from FSDL, and AIFF representatives, Vice President NA Haris, Treasurer Kipa Ajay, Chairperson, Finance Committee, Menla Ethenpa, and Chairperson, League Committee, Lalnghinglova Hmar, to address the clubs.

AIFF reassured the clubs that the top-tier league will be held in the country, as has been the norm over the years.

The federation suggested that the Super Cup be held before the start of the league, which will allow all clubs to end the 2025-26 season by May 31, 2026, preserving India's AFC competition eligibility.

"Football is a matter of national interest. Individuals may change, but the game must go on. Given the pre-season requirements and the tight calendar, the Super Cup is expected to take place before the ISL to provide clubs with six to eight weeks of pre-season," AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said.

A follow-up meeting is expected in the next 7-10 days to finalise the Super Cup kick-off date and related logistics. Chaubey assured that all football activities and tournaments will proceed as committed.

He said, "We have 22 national tournaments (including ISL), with over 1,800 matches played last year. Football in India will continue uninterrupted, like, Madhya Pradesh, the U17 women's and the U23 men's national teams which are camping in Bengaluru, and the U20 women's national team, which is currently playing the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers in Myanmar, and the AIFF Futsal Club Championship, which began on August 3, in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand."

