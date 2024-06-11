AIFF president attends GFA annual awards night in Goa

Verna (Goa)[India], June 11 : Sesa FA's Joshua D'Silva and FC Tuem's Pearl Fernandes were named the GFA men's and women's best players at the Goa Football Association's annual awards night at Verna.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey was present as the chief guest, along with GFA president Caitano Fernandes, AIFF Executive Committee member and former India captain Climax Lawrence, and many other dignitaries.

The Goa Football Association presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Nicholas Pereira, the legendary Goan defender. Nicholas won two Santosh Trophy titles in 83 and 84.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said, "Football in Goa is not a new thing. It is in the daily life of the people of Goa. I don't think you need an outsider to stand here and tell you about football. I remember my days playing for Salgaocar and the Fatorda stadium being full. All the faces here I've probably met or seen, 20 years ago.

"Now it's up to us to ensure that the talent gets the match time and opportunities to be noticed and scouted so that they can do more things for Goan football and national football and take the country further," the AIFF President said.

Joshua D'Silva, the Goa Pro League's top scorer for Sesa FA with 24 goals of Sesa FA's 55 goals contributing 43.06 percent of club's goals in the GPL. He scored three goals for Goa in the Santosh Trophy and one at 37th National Games.

Pearl Fernandes, has been Goa's upcoming talent who shone brightly at the U-17 girls' nationals and, also made her debut for India U-16 Women's Team, scoring twice. In domestic football, she scored 25 goals in the Vedanta Women's League.

Dempo SC were awarded the team of the season for qualifying for the I-League after nine years. M Faheez has been named the Futsal Player of the Year.

Sesa FA coach and Goa Santosh Trophy team coach for 2023-24, Charles Dias, was named the coach of the season.

