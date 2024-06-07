AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey felicitates Sunil Chhetri after Kuwait game

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 7 : The show didn't go the way it was expected, at least for the huge number of Indian fans present at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Thursday but it didn't stop them from showering love and appreciation on Sunil Chhetri, who played his 151st and last international match in the goalless draw against Kuwait.

There were big cheers from the crowd as India's all-time highest scorer in international football walked up the makeshift dias on the pitch to receive a plaque that was handed over to him by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey.

The plaque that Mr. Chaubey presented to Chhetri on behalf of the Indian Football fraternity, said: "Dear Sunil, You have been a gem in the crown of Indian football and a pride of the nation. Your achievement on the field, complemented by your demeanour off it, holds us spellbound. You have been a star on the Indian Football horizon since the momentous day you stepped onto the field in the Blue jersey. The star never stopped shining and like a luminous point in the night sky, it dazzled brighter for nearly two decades to accomplish amplified altitudes. We watched in awe as you guided Indian Football past many impediments and inspired generations to embrace the Beautiful Game."

"Now, 19 years and 151 International caps later, as you have decided to enter a new life post-international football today, we remain firmly gripped by nostalgia. You have filled our hearts with extraordinary emotions that we will share with our family and friends until our last days. With your millions of fans, we will miss your great deeds on the field. Rest assured, your stunning skills, your exhilarating leadership, and your humility will forever be part of Indian Football's folklore. Thank you for everything you have accomplished and good luck with everything you will do in the future," it added.

Chhetri spoke briefly, saying: "To all my supporters, I thank all of you. These 19 years would not have been possible without each one of you. I genuinely mean it. All of you who are here, thank you so much. I will speak from my heart, all of you have been great. Stay happy, and thank you again."

The Indian captain was also felicitated by the Indian Football Association, Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Mohammedan Sporting, the Indian Army and senior ministers of the Government of West Bengal.

