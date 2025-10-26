AIFF Super Cup 2025-26: Goa face Jamshedpur in a replay of last season's finale

New Delhi [India], October 26 : The 2025 Super Cup finalists, FC Goa, are set to lock horns with Jamshedpur FC at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday in what promises to be a gripping encounter in the ongoing AIFF Super Cup 2025-26, as per the All India Football Federation (AIFF) website.

The clash will rekindle memories of last season's finale, when FC Goa delivered a dominant performance to outclass Jamshedpur 3-0 in the 2025 Super Cup final, lifting their second title and securing qualification for the AFC Champions League Two preliminary stage. This time, Jamshedpur return with revenge on their minds.

Head coach Manolo Marquez is determined to ground his players after their impressive continental outings. "We have to take it one game at a time. Only one team can qualify from the group, so a bad result can end everything. We need to be switched on from the first whistle," he said.

His team have already impressed in Asia with a spirited performance against giants Al Nassr, despite a narrow 1-2 defeat. "We showed character and personality against a big team, but tomorrow is a different game altogether," he noted.

Jamshedpur's storyline is just as compelling. After Marquez's national team stint, Khalid Jamil filled the role before stepping aside for Steven Dias, the former India winger now at the helm. The Red Miners, well aware of what Goa are capable of, are determined to script a different ending this time.

"FC Goa are a strong side," Dias admitted. "But we've learnt from last year's final. Our preparation has been solid, both mentally and physically. We know NorthEast and Inter Kashi are dangerous too, so every point matters."

The players share that hunger. Goa's attackers, led by their fluid frontline, are expected to take the game to Jamshedpur, while the visitors' organised defensive structure aims to frustrate them.

