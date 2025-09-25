AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 to start from October 25, official draw conducted

New Delhi [India], September 25 : The AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 will commence from October 25 onwards and the tournament's official draw was conducted at the Football House on Thursday, announced the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday.

The Super Cup will commence on October 25, with action from Group A, as East Bengal FC take on Real Kashmir FC, while Mohun Bagan SG face Chennaiyin FC.

FC Goa is the current defending champion, having beaten Jamshedpur FC 3-0 in the final in May of this year.

The Group Stage will see 24 matches, which will be played between October 25 and November 6, before a brief break for the November FIFA International Window, when India play Bangladesh (November 18) in their AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Final Round, as per an AIFF press release.

The top teams from each of the four groups will progress to the semi-finals, the dates for which will be announced later.

*Groupings for the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26:

Group A: Mohun Bagan SG, Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal FC, Real Kashmir FC

Group B: FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC, Inter Kashi

Group C: Bengaluru FC, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Punjab FC, Gokulam Kerala FC

Group D: Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Hyderabad FC, Rajasthan United FC

*Fixtures for the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26:

October 25: East Bengal FC vs Real Kashmir FC

October 25: Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC

October 26: NorthEast United FC vs Inter Kashi

October 26: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC

October 27: Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

October 27: Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC

October 28: Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC

October 28: Mohun Bagan SG vs Real Kashmir FC

October 29: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC

October 29: FC Goa vs Inter Kashi

October 30: Bengaluru FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club

October 30: Rajasthan United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

October 31: Real Kashmir FC vs Chennaiyin FC

October 31: Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC

November 1: Inter Kashi vs Jamshedpur FC

November 1: FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC

November 2: Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Punjab FC

November 2: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Bengaluru FC

November 3: Rajasthan United FC vs Mumbai City FC

November 3: Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC

November 5: Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC

November 5: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club

November 6: Rajasthan United FC vs Hyderabad FC

November 6: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC.

