AIFF Super Cup: East Bengal FC hold Mohun Bagan Super Giant to a draw, advance to semi-finals on goal difference

Goa [India], November 1 : Indian Super League (ISL) side East Bengal FC put on a determined show against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant to advance to the semi-finals of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26.

The Red and Gold Brigade finished level on five points with MBSG, but a better goal difference (+4 compared to +2) was enough as the two sides played out a goalless draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, according to a press release from ISL.

Oscar Bruzon's side needed just a draw, while the Mariners required nothing less than three points to secure a place in the final four. But it was the Red and Gold Brigade who started the game with more hunger and purpose. Early in the second minute, Miguel Figueira attempted a powerful shot, which was blocked by Alberto Rodriguez. They continued to ramp up the pressure in the opposition half, with Naorem Mahesh Singhand Miguel combining well to trouble the defenders.

In the 22nd minute, Mohamad Rakip delivered a teasing cross towards Hamid Ahadad, but he couldn't keep his effort on target. Just two minutes later, Miguel turned provider for Bipin Singh, who beat his marker and guided his glancing header onto the frame of the post.

The Mariners gradually grew into the game after the half-hour mark as they started seeing more of the ball in the opposition half. Apuia, who was on the scoresheet in the recent derby during the IFA Shield final, had the first real opportunity for MBSG, but his effort was well gathered by Prabhsukhan Singh Gill in the 40th minute. The Green and Maroons showed some urgency towards the end of the half, but East Bengal FC's resolute defence ensured the teams went into the break goalless.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant began the second half with real intent. In the opening minute, Liston Colaco beat his marker and found space inside the box, but his effort went just over the bar. The midfield duo of Apuia and Anirudh Thapa looked sharper and more advanced in the second half. The Mariners continued to press and soon, coach Jose Molina introduced Jason Cummings into the mix, replacing Sahal Abdul Samad.

However, the best opportunity fell to Ahadad around the hour mark when he was left unmarked in the box, but his effort was straight at Vishal Kaith, who saved comfortably for a corner. Jay Gupta met the resulting corner with a header, but Kaith dealt with it easily, the ISL press release added.

With time running out, Molina introduced Robson, Robinho and Dimitri Petratos. The Mariners soon had a golden chance when Kevin Sibille lost the ball cheaply, leaving the opposition with numerical advantage, but Anwar Ali made a brilliant last-ditch block to deny Robinho. The Red and Gold Brigade saw out the final ten minutes with purpose and composure, successfully keeping MBSG's attacks at bay to book their place in the semi-finals.

