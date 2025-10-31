AIFF Super Cup: Goalkeeper Samik Mitra scores as Chennaiyin FC secure draw against Dempo

Bambolim (Goa) [India], October 31 : A remarkable, historic goal from goalkeeper Samik Mitra earned Chennaiyin FC a 1-1 draw against Dempo Sporting Club in the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 on Friday at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Samik became the first goalkeeper in the club's history to score from open play in a competitive fixture, finding the net on the half-hour mark with a stunning strike from inside his own box, according to a press release.

Head coach Clifford Miranda made five changes to the starting XI from the previous outing, with Mitra returning between the posts and Klusner Pereira slotting into defence. In midfield, Kingslee Fernandes partnered Lalrinliana Hnamte, while Vivek S and Maheson Singh supported Irfan Yadwad in attack.

Chennaiyin began brightly, pressing high and creating early chances. Kingslee tried his luck from distance after winning the ball in midfield, before a quick passing move released Vivek on the flankhis low cross narrowly cleared by a recovering defender. The Marina Machans continued to threaten, with Klusner's deflected effort looping just over the bar moments after Mandar Rao Dessai's teasing delivery was turned away.

Despite their control, Miranda's men fell behind in the 25th minute when Dempo converted from a free kick. But just minutes later, Samik produced an unforgettable moment when his long kick from his own area caught the opposition off-guard, sailing over the Dempo backline and beyond the goalkeeper's reach to draw Chennaiyin level.

Chennaiyin picked up where they left off after the restart, continuing to dictate possession and pushing forward with purpose. Miranda's substitutions injected fresh energy into the side, as Chennaiyin kept Dempo pinned in their own half for long spells. Irfan came close midway through the second half, glancing a header narrowly wide of the post.

As the game drew to a close, Chennaiyin piled on the pressure in search of a winner. Gurkirat Singh's late strike was deflected behind for a corner before Klusner Pereira's curling delivery in stoppage time found Irfan, whose touch rolled agonisingly wide of the goal. Despite the narrow miss, the all-Indian side earned a well-deserved point to round off their Super Cup campaign on a positive note.

