AIFF Super Cup: Highlanders eye winning start, Gaurs to face Jamshedpur FC

New Delhi [India], October 26 : The AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 action have a double-header on Sunday, as the opening fixture features the Durand Cup champions NorthEast United FC (Highlanders) and I-League title holders Inter Kashi at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, followed by a 2025 Super Cup final rematch between FC Goa (Gaurs) and Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, as per the official website of Indian Super League (ISL).

The opening fixture has the feel of a classic underdog encounter. NorthEast United FC arrive as the in-form side, buoyed by their recent Durand Cup defence and brimming with belief. Coach Juan Pedro Benali, who has brought tactical clarity and steel to the Highlanders, knows how crucial an early win can be in a competition where only one team qualifies from each group.

"The first game is always very important in these kinds of tournaments. It's the toughest group in the competition. Whichever team advances from here will have a great advantage going into the knockouts," Benali remarked on the eve of the clash during the pre-match press conference, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

For Inter Kashi, this is a step into the unknown. After a memorable I-League triumph, they will face an uphill task in their first game of the AIFF Super Cup. In a cruel twist, their foreign players and head coach Antonio Lopez Habas are yet to receive their visas, forcing the club to rely solely on an all-Indian squad for their opener. Goalkeeping coach Abhijit Mondal will take charge from the sidelines.

Mondal, however, put up a brave front.

"In football, anything can happen. We've retained a strong core, added exciting young players, and have Habas guiding us remotely. The boys are motivated. We'll fight," he said.

It will be the first-ever meeting between NorthEast United FC and Inter Kashi. Benali, aware of the threat of an untested opponent, said, "Facing Inter Kashi won't be easy. They will be very motivated, and we must be focused. Playing to our strengths will be key."

The second game of the night brings back memories of a high-octane final earlier this year. FC Goa had swept aside Jamshedpur FC 3-0 in the 2025 Super Cup final to lift their second title and secure qualification for the AFC Champions League Two preliminary stage. This time, Jamshedpur FC return with revenge on their minds.

Head coach Manolo Marquez is determined to ground his players after their impressive continental outings.

"We have to take it one game at a time. Only one team can qualify from the group, so a bad result can end everything. We need to be switched on from the first whistle," he said.

His team have already impressed in Asia with a spirited performance against giants Al Nassr, despite a narrow 1-2 defeat.

"We showed character and personality against a big team, but tomorrow is a different game altogether," he noted.

Jamshedpur FC's storyline is just as compelling. After Marquez's national team stint, Khalid Jamil filled the role before stepping aside for Steven Dias, the former India winger now at the helm. The Men of Steel, well aware of what FC Goa are capable of, are determined to script a different ending this time.

"FC Goa are a strong side," Dias admitted.

"But we've learnt from last year's final. Our preparation has been solid, both mentally and physically. We know NorthEast United FC and Inter Kashi are dangerous too, so every point matters," he noted.

