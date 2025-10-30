AIFF Super Cup: Jamshedpur leave it late to share points with NorthEast United

Bambolim (Goa) [India], October 30 : Jamshedpur FC fought back from two goals down to earn a thrilling 2-2 draw against NorthEast United FC in their second AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 Group B encounter at the GMC Stadium, on Wednesday, as per official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Chema Nunez opened the account for NorthEast United in the 20th minute before Alaaeddine Ajaraie doubled their advantage just nine minutes later with a clinical finish. Jamshedpur, staring at elimination, clawed back through Pronay Halder's header in the 43rd minute, and their persistence paid off late on when Raphael Messi Bouli struck the equaliser in the 89th to snatch a share of the spoils.

What began as a cautious battle amid rain-soaked conditions ended in late drama, leaving both sides frustrated with the result not significantly helping either in their bid for semi-final qualification.

Both teams had entered the contest under pressure. NorthEast United, with two points from as many games, remained second in the group, while Jamshedpur, with only one point after this draw, stayed rooted to the bottom. Their fates now hang in the balance, dependent on FC Goa's later fixture against Inter Kashi. A victory would put FC Goa on six points, a total neither Jamshedpur nor NorthEast could match even with wins in their final group matches.

The game began with a sense of nervous urgency. Yet NorthEast United settled first, adapting better to the conditions. Parthib Gogoi's early strike in the second minute forced Jamshedpur goalkeeper Albino Gomes into action, signalling intent from the Highlanders.

Their persistence paid off in the 20th minute when a long throw into the box caused chaos, and Nunez reacted quickest to a rebound, steering the ball home after Jairo Samperio's effort came off the crossbar.

Nine minutes later, a moment of brilliance between Nunez and Ajaraie carved open Jamshedpur's defence. Nunez lofted a delightful pass over the Jamshedpur defence for Ajaraie, and the Moroccan made no mistake with his left-footed volley to give his side a commanding 2-0 lead.

The two-goal deficit finally jolted Jamshedpur into life. The Red Miners began pushing forward with greater purpose, stringing together passes and winning crucial duels in midfield. Their breakthrough came just before half-time as Halder rose highest to meet Rei Tachikawa's corner, heading home with authority to halve the deficit.

The second half was a tense affair, with both sides grappling for control in the rain-soaked conditions. The Highlanders looked more composed and continued to create chances, but their forwards failed to convert as Nunez, Ajaraie, and Andy Rodriguez all missed opportunities that could have sealed the match.

Jamshedpur, meanwhile, bided their time and began to push late in search of the equaliser. In the 85th minute, Pratik Chowdhury's curling attempt was tipped onto the crossbar by NorthEast goalkeeper Gurmeet.

But four minutes later, Jamshedpur's patience bore fruit. A long ball from midfield found Raphael Bouli ghosting past the NorthEast backline before he guided his header into the far corner to level the scores at 2-2 and help his side share the spoils.

