AIFF Super Cup: Kerala Blasters move close to semifinals spot with dominant win over Delhi

Bambolim (Goa) [India], November 3 : Kerala Blasters FC choreographed a dominant display to thrash Sporting Club Delhi 3-0 in their second AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 Group D fixture at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday. All the goals were scored in the first half.

A brace from Koldo Obieta (17', 23') and Korou Singh Thingujam's acrobatic strike (34') ensured Kerala Blasters cruised to a comfortable victory. Following the win, the Blasters now sit at the top of the group with six points from two matches. The result also confirmed SC Delhi's elimination from the tournament, while Kerala Blasters strengthened their position for a semi-final berth, a release said.

The Blasters delivered another statement performance with a disciplined defence, creative midfield, and ruthless attack. Head coach David Catala's men were in complete control from the first whistle. They moved the ball fluently, pressed high, and stretched SC Delhi's five-man backline.

Within minutes, Adrian Luna's corner found Juan Rodriguez, whose header rattled the woodwork, setting the tone for a pulsating half. Noah Sadaoui looked lively in attack, while Nihal Sudheesh's pace kept the capital side pinned inside their half.

In the 17th minute, Kerala Blasters found the breakthrough. Delhi's Ayush Adhikari played a loose back pass, which Koldo Obieta intercepted without breaking much of a sweat. The Spanish striker made no mistake in finding the back of the net with a right-footed strike past goalkeeper Vishal Yadav, who got a hand to it but couldn't keep the ball out.

Just five minutes later, Obieta doubled Kerala Blasters' lead and his brace. With a clinical sequence of passing, Korou found Nihal, who slipped the ball into Obieta's path. The forward skipped past the SC Delhi defenders with ease and calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner to make the scoreline 2-0.

The third goal came in the 34th minute, and it was the best of the one-sided contest. Captain Luna produced a delightful scooped pass into the box. Korou Singh produced an acrobatic effort, steering a right-footed finish into the far corner.

Sporting Club Delhi had no answers in the first half, returning to the dressing room without registering a single shot on target. Their defensive structure seemed fragile, and their midfield struggled to match Kerala Blasters' tempo.

In the second half, Augustine Lalrochana came closest to a consolation goal in the 88th minute. However, his effort was saved by Nora Fernandes, ensuring Kerala Blasters' clean sheet stayed intact.

