AIFF Super Cup: Mohammedan SC, Gokulam Kerala eye redemption; Punjab FC, Bengaluru FC clash for supremacy

Goa [India], November 5 : Two contrasting fixtures headline the action in the ongoing AIFF Super Cup season on Wednesday as Mohammedan SC take on Gokulam Kerala FC in a clash of pride, while unbeaten sides Punjab FC and Bengaluru FC square off in a top-of-the-table battle to seal a semi-final spot.

The opening game features Mohammedan SC facing off against Gokulam Kerala FC; two sides struggling for form in this group. Mohammedan SC, running an all-Indian lineup, has shown resilience despite facing challenging opposition. Their spirited display in the opening match gives them some hope to finish the tournament with a strong performance.

On the other side, Gokulam Kerala, bolstered by several Spanish players, suffered a heavy collapse against Bengaluru FC, highlighting defensive frailties and lapses in concentration. Their star winger, Samuel Kynshi, remains a key attacking threat, and his pace and creativity will be crucial if Gokulam aims to turn things around.

A player to keep an eye on for Mohammedan SC is their dynamic forward Edward Fernandes, who has been a consistent outlet up front and could pose problems for the Kerala side's defence, according to a press release from ISL.

This match is more than just about points; it's about pride and momentum. Both teams want to finish the group stage positively, making this clash a spirited encounter with plenty at stake.

The second and defining game of the day pits Punjab FC against Bengaluru FC, two teams that have powered through the group stage with identical records: two wins, six goals scored, and zero conceded. This tight defensive battle means that any draw will send this contest directly to penalties, adding an extra layer of drama.

Bengaluru FC, rejuvenated by new signings like Braian Sanchez and Kuziev, have shown an effective blend of youth and experience. Kelvin Singh and Vinith Venkatesh, the young forwards, have been impressive contributors, while veteran Sunil Chhetri continues to influence games with key goals.

Defensively, the addition of Salaheddine Bahi has strengthened BFC's backline. Head coach Gerard Zaragoza's rotation policy has kept the squad fresh and competitive, according to the ISL press release.

In Punjab, continuity under head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis is paying dividends. With strategic improvements compared to last season, Punjab boasts exciting talents such as Nikhil Prabhu and the electrifying winger Muhammad Suhail, whose versatility and pace will test Bengaluru FC's defence, especially Roshan Singh on the left flank.

This encounter promises to be an intense battle of tactics and skill with one eye firmly on securing a semi-final berth.

