AIFF Super Cup: Mohunbagan Super Giant eye second win as they face Dempo SC

New Delhi [India], October 28 : Mohun Bagan Super Giant look to maintain their momentum with another win against Dempo SC on Tuesday, as per the official website of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The Mariners got off to a winning start with a victory over Chennaiyin FC.

The Mariners are in pole position in Group A after a 2-0 win over Chennaiyin FC. They face Dempo on Tuesday, who caused their city rivals East Bengal FC plenty of problems in their first match.

Jose Molina's team will thus be wary of the threat posed by the Goans, who will also enjoy home advantage and will look to keep their nerves during the game.

The Mariners can really seize initiative in Group A with a win that would leave them needing just a draw to confirm their passage to the semi-finals if East Bengal FC beat Chennaiyin FC. A draw in that game would mean that Mohun Bagan Super Giant would qualify for the semi-finals before the Kolkata derby.

The AIFF Super Cup is a title that's evaded the Mariners, who have won all other major domestic honours available to them and would be keen to add this trophy to their cabinet.

Jamie Maclaren scored a brace in the opening game and would want to continue this form going into the Kolkata derby and possibly the semi-finals, as Mohun Bagan Super Giant would hope that their key players are all firing come the big games.

