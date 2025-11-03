AIFF Super Cup: Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC aim to stay on course for semi-final spots, while SC Delhi chase their first win

Goa [India], November 3 : Indian Super League (ISL) sides Mumbai City FC (MCFC) and Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) will be looking to stay in control of their semi-final ambitions, with every point now carrying massive weight. SC Delhi, meanwhile, is eager to notch its first-ever win and inject new life into its campaign.

Kerala Blasters are targeting another strong showing against SC Delhi after beginning their campaign with a vital 1-0 win over Rajasthan United, thanks to a decisive strike from their new star forward, Koldo Obeita, according to a press release from ISL.

The game had a tense finish as both sides displayed plenty of fight, but the Blasters' resilience shone through. With their eyes firmly set on ending a long trophy drought, the team will look to keep that momentum going and make a strong statement in the AIFF Super Cup.

Sporting Club Delhi, a newly formed team featuring several familiar faces from Hyderabad FC, including Andre Alba and Ayush Adhikari, showed promise in their opener against Mumbai City despite limited preparation time. Their defensive shape will again be under pressure as they look to contain a confident KBFC attack.

On the other hand, Mumbai City FC take on Rajasthan United FC in a decisive encounter that could have major implications for the group. MCFC come in high on confidence after Vikram Pratap Singh's brace in their previous outing.

Under Peter Kratky, Mumbai's approach has evolved this season, showing more emphasis on central combinations and buildup play compared to their trademark wing-heavy attacks from last year. The Islanders will look to maintain control through their defenders, who've been instrumental in initiating attacks and breaking lines from the back.

Rajasthan United FC, on the other hand, will look to put on an impressive show against MCFC and aim for a positive result. A solid defensive performance will be key if they're to keep their qualification hopes alive, the ISL press release added.

A win for Kerala Blasters earlier in the day could set up a potential blockbuster showdown between MCFC and KBFC in the group's final fixture, a matchup fans won't want to miss.

