AIFF Super Cup: Mumbai City FC edge past Kerala Blasters FC to secure last semi-final spot

Goa [India], November 7 : Mumbai City FC narrowly beat Kerala Blasters FC 1-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, courtesy of a late own goal, to book their place in the semi-finals of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26.

It was a night of heartbreak for the Blasters, as a late 88th-minute own goal by Freddy Lallawmawma and the costly red card of Sandeep Singh Soraisham saw them crash out of the competition, as reported by the Indian Super League (ISL) official website.

The result saw the Islanders leapfrog the Blasters on head-to-head record after both sides finished Group D with six points each.

From the kick-off whistle, the pressure was visible as both teams knew the stakesKerala Blasters only needed a draw to progress, while Mumbai City FC required a win to advance. It was the Blasters who had the first real chance of the game when Adrian Luna sent a delightful pass for Tiago Alves, whose curling effort drifted inches wide of the far post. Soon after, Koldo Obieta forced Phurba Lachenpa into a low save with a sharp strike from the left flank.

At the other end, Ortiz almost put Mumbai ahead in the 24th minute with a thunderous long-range shot that Kerala Blasters goalkeeper Nora Fernandes managed to fingertip onto the crossbar.

The match's turning point arrived at the stroke of half-time. Kerala Blasters defender Sandeep Singh, already on a booking, cynically pulled back Vikram Partap Singh, and the referee showed no hesitation in furnishing a second yellow. David Catala's side, reduced to 10 men, faced an uphill task for the entire second half.

Petr Kratky's men tried hard to break the deadlock, but it was to no avail, and then came the cruel twist in the 88th minute. A seemingly harmless cross from Pereyra Diaz caused chaos in the Blasters' box. Miscommunication between Muhammed Saheef and Freddy Lallawmawma led to a deflection that trickled past Nora and into the net. And with that goal, Mumbai sealed the game after seeing off the blasters comfortably for the remaining minutes.

In the earlier fixture of the day, Sporting Club Delhi earned its first-ever point after securing a late draw against Rajasthan United FC in Bambolim, the ISL press release added.

It was a match of two halves, as Rajasthan United FC scored twice in the first half before Sporting Club Delhi made a stunning comeback in the second half to level the game.

The first half of the match began with Rajasthan United exhibiting visible urgency to maintain possession, as they sought a four-goal victory margin to keep their qualification hopes alive. Pedro Astray (22') and Robinson Blandon (35') struck in the opening half to give Rajasthan United a 2-0 lead, but SC Delhi fought back.

Sourav scored in the 61st minute to reignite the contest, and deep into stoppage time, Alan Saji (90+4') scored the equaliser and sealed his side's first and only point of the campaign, while also dashing Rajasthan United's hopes of semi-final qualification.

Rajasthan United, who needed a big win to have any chance of making the final four, ultimately finished third with four points. SC Delhi ended up bottom of the standings with a solitary point.

