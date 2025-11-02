AIFF Super Cup: Punjab FC post comfortable victory over Mohammedan SC

Bambolim (Goa) [India], November 2 : Punjab FC comfortably got past Mohammedan SC 3-0 for their second straight victory in Group C of the AIFF Super Cup, which was played here at the GMC Athletic Stadium on Sunday.

With this win, Punjab FC have six points from two matches, going one step closer to qualification in the semi-finals. Ninthoinganba Meetei, Samir Zeljkovic and Manglenthang Kipgen scored the goals for the winners, as per a press release from All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis made one change to the starting lineup with Spanish midfielder Dani Ramirez starting ahead of last match's goal scorer Princeton Rebello, while Mohammedan SC Head Coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo named an unchanged eleven from their last match, who lost to Bengaluru FC.

The first real chance came midway through the half when Bijoy Varghese saw his powerful header from a corner kick go agonisingly wide of the goal, and minutes later, goalkeeper Subhajit Bhattacharjee pulled off a brilliant save to deny Ninthoi.

The combination of Dani Ramirez, Manglenthang Kipgen, Ninthoi and Muhammad Suhail were troubling the Mohammedan defence continuously. The first goal came after all four of them combined together with some clever one-touch passes. Kipgen split the defence open with his left-footed through pass, which found Ninthoi, who had made a clever run, and the winger slotted the ball into the net past the on-rushing goalkeeper.

Punjab FC kept on the pressure, pressing high up the pitch, and the second goal came three minutes before half-time. Right back Khaiminthang Lhungdim's cross at the back post was headed back into the danger area by Ninthoi. New signing Samir Zeljkovic was unmarked on the penalty spot, and the midfielder's left-footed shot, even though it did not have the sweetest connection, had enough power to find the bottom corner of the goal.

Punjab continued to control the pace of their game, maintaining possession and creating chances inside the Mohammedan half while on the other half, the Kolkata side could not muster anything meaningful at the other half with Yash Chickro coming the closest with his effort from outside the box.

The Shers scored their third in the 72nd minute after substitute Leon Augustine set up Kipgen inside the box, and the forward made no mistake, finding the back of the net with a side-footed finish. Punjab kept pushing to increase the scoreline with new signing Nsungusi Effiong creating chances after coming in as a substitute, but could not find the target. The first shot on target for Mohammedan came in the final minute of stoppage time, which was parried away easily by Muheet Shabir as Punjab FC posted their second consecutive victory.

Punjab FC will face Bengaluru FC in their final group match on November 5, which will probably decide the winners of Group C, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Fatorda Stadium.

