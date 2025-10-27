AIFF Super Cup: Punjab FC take on Gokulam Kerala, SC Delhi to make debut against Mumbai FC

New Delhi [India], October 27 : The third matchday of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Super Cup 2025-26 brings two more intriguing fixtures. In Group C, Old foes Punjab FC and Gokulam Kerala FC will face each other in the opening fixture of the day at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, while in Group D, Sporting Club Delhi take on Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Tuesday.

Both Punjab FC and Gokulam Kerala FC were once fierce rivals, competing at the top of the I-League before the former was promoted to the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2023-24.

Now in different leagues, Punjab FC and Gokulam Kerala FC will look to get off to a good start in the AIFF Super Cup with a win. Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis sounded cautious about Gokulam Kerala, but was confident about his side's abilities to negotiate the challenge.

"We have watched Gokulam Kerala, and they have a clear style of play, both in attack and defence, with several quality players," said Dilmperis as quoted by an ISL press release.

"But as an ISL team, we need to be focused on our plan, while remaining humble at the same time. Yesterday's result (East Bengal FC's 2-2 draw against Dempo SC) was a big reminder. If you lose focus, surprises may happen," he added.

Punjab FC midfielder Nikhil Prabhu believes that the Super Cup is a good way for his side to gauge where they stand as a team, ahead of the league season.

"I think the Super Cup is a great way to understand what our levels are, and what we need to improve," said Prabhu. "We have been training very well and developing as a group. We will go all out in this tournament - our goal is to bring the trophy to the club," he added.

Gokulam Kerala have had a forgettable time at the IFA Shield 2025, losing both their Group B matches against Mohun Bagan Super Giant (1-5) and United SC (0-1). However, head coach Jose Hevia has used the time after the tournament to develop new strategies with his team.

"We only had six days to prepare for the IFA Shield, but since then, we have been able to introduce many new concepts in training that we could not before," said Hevia.

"The team has taken a new shape now, and the players have been showing positive results in practice. We expect a much better performance now," he added.

Also, Sporting Club Delhi will face Mumbai City FC in the day's second fixture, which will also be the first competitive game for the Delhi-based side. They will test the Islanders early in the tournament, who were semi-finalists in the previous edition, while for Mumbai City FC, the aim will also be three points to kickstart their campaign on the right note.

Head coach Tomasz Tchorz said, "Mumbai City FC are a very competitive and demanding team with many top players, both Indian and foreign.

"But for us, it will be a great benchmark, both for me as a coach and for our players, to see how we can compete against one of the strongest teams in the country."

SC Delhi defender Alex Saji feels that the experience of Tchorz, who has previously worked with clubs like Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC, has helped the players settle in quickly.

"He (Tchorz) has been in India for six years, and enjoys working with young players. It has helped us gel quickly, and the atmosphere here is like a family - we have built a strong group and are really looking forward to the season," said Alex.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky, on the other hand, sounded quietly confident of his side's chances.

"I think the team is good enough to succeed. We just need to stick together, play our way, and work hard. Tomorrow's game will be our first test, but I am happy with how the team is progressing," said Kratky.

Mumbai City FC winger Lallianzuala Chhangte sounded content with the team's preparations. "We have had a perfect preparation over the last few weeks - working really hard and staying disciplined, and remaining sharp both mentally and physically and mentally.

"SC Delhi are a good side that can hurt us, but our focus is to play with intensity and get the first goal as soon as we can," said Chhangte.

