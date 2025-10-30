AIFF Super Cup: Rajasthan United FC to open their campaign against Kerala Blasters

Bambolim (Goa) [India], October 30 : Rajasthan United FC take on Kerala Blasters FC on Thursday in the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 in Goa, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Vikrant Sharma, who had helped Rajasthan United gain promotion to the I-League back in 2021-22, is back in charge as the head coach and will be looking to pull off more upsets in his second stint at the club.

"Obviously, they (Kerala Blasters) are an ISL team with great experience, having played at the top level for over a decade," said Sharma, as quoted from the official website of AIFF.

"We respect them, but once we hit the pitch, it's 11 versus 11," he noted.

"We have seen such results (upsets) happen in the past, and there is no reason it can't be done again - maybe we can even go one step ahead," he said.

Rajasthan goalkeeper Bhabindra Malla Thakuri echoed the sentiments of his coach, stating that the team is fully motivated to capitalise on the opportunity to perform on a big platform.

"This is a big opportunity for every player to perform on a big platform. We are fully motivated and focused on executing our game plan. We'll give our best and stick together," said Thakuri.

Kerala Blasters, who have been training for almost a month now, are looking to get a good start to the AIFF Super Cup.

Head coach David Catala said, "The team is ready, and the players have been working really well. The first games are never easy, but I believe we can make it a good tournament."

With Rajasthan being a difficult team to break down, Catala believes that Kerala Blasters need to be at their best.

"We know they press high and are very compact in defence, which makes them difficult to break down. We must stay sharp and play with the right attitude from kick-off," he said.

Blasters midfielder Adrian Luna stressed the importance of playing an attacking brand of football.

"It's a short competition, so getting three points from the first match is crucial. We'll try to play attacking, vertical football, but also adapt to the conditions," said Luna.

