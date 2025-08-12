"Aim is to give talent a stepping stone to the national limelight": Air Marshal S Shivkumar on Subroto Cup's tie-up with Indian Tigers & Tigresses scouting program

New Delhi [India], August 12 : The prestigious Subroto Cup has joined hands with the Indian Tigers and Tigresses scouting program, in a move aimed at identifying and nurturing the next generation of Indian football stars.

Air Marshal S Shivkumar expressed optimism about the collaboration, stressing the importance of creating clear pathways for young talent.

"The aim is to give talent a stepping stone to enter the national limelight and to serve the country through the game. Unfortunately, we have not been able to provide a platform for people to showcase their talent. So, these are all tournaments that showcase talent," he told reporters.

With talent scouts on board, increased television coverage, and strong backing from the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the Sports Authority of India (SAI), and the government, Shivkumar believes the ecosystem is now in place to bridge the gap between grassroots and elite football.

"Now that we have talent scouts, television channels are involved, and we have the support of the government and federations like the All India Football Federation and the Sports Authority of India, I am confident we can identify and nurture good talent and provide them the right opportunities to perform at the national level," he added.

The prestigious Subroto Cup International Football Tournament will kick off its 64th Edition with 106 teams, vying for top honours across three categories, Junior Boys and Girls and Sub-Junior Boys. The tournament is scheduled to be hosted across New Delhi NCR and Bengaluru from August 19 to September 25.

An official announcement to this effect was made at a press event at the Akash Officers' Mess here in the national capital, in the presence of Air Marshal S Sivakumar VSM, Air OfficerCharge Administration & Vice Chairman, Subroto Mukherjee Sports Education Society (SMSES), who graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Indian Footballer Dalima Chhibber also graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour, according to a release from Subroto Cup.

The Subroto Cup, hosted by Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society under the aegis of Air Force Sports Control Board, was first held in 1960 and was named after Air Marshal Subroto Mukerjee, who conceived the idea in order to promote sport at the grassroots level.

The tournament will kick off on August 19 with the Junior Girls (Under 17) category in New Delhi NCR. The Sub-Junior Boys (Under 15) category will be hosted in Bengaluru from 02nd September, while the final phase of the tournament, the Junior Boys (Under 17) category, kicks off on 16th September in New Delhi NCR.

