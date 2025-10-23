Al-Nassr beats FC Goa 1-2 in AFC Champions League Two

Fatorda (Goa) [India], October 23 : Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa succumbed to a narrow 1-2 defeat against Saudi powerhouse Al-Nassr FC in their third group-stage match of the AFC Champions League Two at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Wednesday.

Angelo Borges and Haroune Camara found themselves on the scoresheet for the Saudi giants. At the same time, Brison Fernandes scored the only goal for the ISL side, marking their first in the continental campaign. This was also the first goal Al-Nassr conceded in ACL Two this season, according to a press release from ISL.

Nassr enjoyed 79% ball possession compared to FC Goa's 21%, controlling the tempo of the game. The visitors dominated the game from the outset, creating waves of attacks on the FC Goa defence line.

Ayman Yahya, Angelo Borges, and Haroune Camara combined well early in the opening quarter, putting up relentless pressure on the Gaurs' backline. They attempted 18 shots throughout the game, of which four were on target, and maintained 90% passing accuracy.

Al Nassr broke the deadlock in the 10th minute thanks to Angelo Gabriel, who lodged a right-footed shot outside the box that found the back of the net to give Jorge Jesus's men an early lead.

The Saudi side continued to excel on their opportunities with quick passes and slick moves against FC Goa's low-block strategy.

Camara doubled the lead for Al Nassr in the 27th minute with a precise finish. Despite being surrounded by FC Goa defenders inside the penalty box, the striker managed to get a shot past Hrithik Tiwari to score the second of the game.

Meanwhile, FC Goa had to make a forced substitution as Manolo Marquez replaced injured Javier Siverio with Brison Fernandes in the 25th minute.

After going 0-2 down in the game, FC Goa looked to bounce back, with the Spanish head coach making some tactical tweaks to their game plan. With a midfield-heavy formation to cut down Al Nassr's quick transitions through the middle of the park, Borja Herrera and Co. gradually found their footing in the game, resulting in substitute Fernandes finding his name on the scoresheet.

Fernandes received a through ball from Herrera and beat his marker with a quick run inside the box. The Goan prodigy curled it into the corner with his precise right-footed strike to reduce the deficit as the Gaurs went into the halftime trailing by a 1-2 scoreline.

Al Nassr showcased more control in the game in the second half, instead of continuously pressing. They came close to restoring their two-goal lead with Marran, but he couldn't keep his shot on target. Sultan played a pinpoint cross for Marran from the right flank, but the latter's attempt went out of play for a goal kick.

Marquez made a couple of substitutions in the 66th minute as he brought in Ayush Chhetri and Abdul Rabeeh to replace Udanta Singh and Sahil Tavora, the ISL press release added.

The Gaurs came close to scoring the equaliser a minute later when Boris Singh's shot was saved by Bento, but the full-back was flagged offside by the assistant referee.

FC Goa had very few chances in the final stretch of the game, with another substitute, Abdul Rabeeh, making a few daunting runs down the right channel. But the Gaurs couldn't make it count, as they suffered another narrow defeat on home soil.

Following this loss, the Gaurs remain at the bottom of the Group D standings while the Saudi giants maintain their position at the top. FC Goa will next travel to Riyadh for the reverse fixture against Al Nassr on November 5.

