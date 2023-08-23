Alexis Mac Allister suspension lifted after successful appeal from Liverpool

Anfield [UK], August 23 : Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister will not be suspended for the next three games after he received a straight red card for a challenge on Bournemouth's Ryan Christie.

An appeal made by Liverpool was upheld by an Independent Regulatory Commission.

Liverpool on Wednesday released a statement to announce Mac Allister's eligibility ahead of the clash.

"Alexis Mac Allister will not serve suspension after a successful appeal against the red card he received during Saturday’s victory over AFC Bournemouth. Mac Allister is eligible for selection when the Reds travel to Newcastle United on Sunday," it said.

If the appeal was not upheld, the World Cup winner was set to be suspended for Liverpool's next three matches which included Newcastle, Aston Villa and Wolves.

"An independent regulatory commission has removed Alexis Mac Allister's three-match suspension following a claim of wrongful dismissal," the FA said via their spokesperson on ‘X’, according to Sky Sports.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had expressed his disappointment in the referee's decision to hand the Argentinian a red card.

"We have to talk about it and everyone agrees. I 100 per cent understand how it looks for the referee in that moment but when you see it back, it's the inside of the foot with no power in it. We've seen harsher challenges that weren't red cards, that should've been. I think we should talk about it. If he said it was a yellow, the VAR wouldn't have upgraded to a red card." Klopp told Sky Sports.

