"All of us are struggling to get results in a comfortable way": Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester [UK], December 29 : With the title race for the Premier League continuing to heat up, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola feels no team in the Premier League is winning a game comfortably.

The defending champions were on the fifth spot in the midweek as they entered the Goodison Park to face Everton.

Jack Harrison put the Toffees in front but City relied on their experience and quality to bounce back and win the game by 3-1.

This victory opened a window of opportunity for the Sky Blues to move to the second spot if they emerge victorious against Sheffield United on Saturday.

"The [middle and] lower teams at the bottom are getting results as well," Guardiola said in the pre-match press conference as quoted from the club's official website.

"Maybe last season it didn't happen much but it's common. All of us are struggling to get results in a comfortable way. It shows how tough it is, be patient. It's never over. Go game-by-game," Guardiola added.

Before City's triumph in the Club World Cup, they had just managed to win one in six games which cast doubts about their chances to win their fourth consecutive PL title.

Many football pundits even started to question whether Manchester City had enough steam to turn around their position in the League.

"When we lose a game we are out of the title race and when we win a game we are there. It's the same for our contenders. It's a question of staying calm. What we have seen so far this year anything can happen. Many results you can't expect. The last game of the [year] we have. In January, which is more relaxed with days off," Guardiola said.

"A team against Wilder, we have had problems with them in the past and we won with a little margin. They were close to win the Villa game. It will be so tough like the Crystal Palace game. Long balls to [Ollie] McBurnie and the others. The last games at home we couldn't get the victories. We have to try to be focused on what we need to do," Guardiola added.

