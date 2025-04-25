"Always wanted to play for Mumbai": Mehtab Singh

New Delhi [India], April 25 : Mumbai City FC player Mehtab Singh said that he always wanted to represent Mumbai and is really enjoying his life in the city.

Mehtab Singh viewed the Super Cup as a final opportunity to end the season with a trophy.

"Since I have come here for the first time, I have always had in mind to play well. Since I have played for ISL for the first time in Mumbai. Because I like the life here and the things I get here. So, I have always wanted to play for Mumbai. Obviously, last year ISL final was won by Mumbai. And this year, Super Cup is the last opportunity to end this season with a trophy," Mehtab Singh said in a media interaction.

He highlighted their focus on improving their game and dominating their opponents. He emphasized attacking play, particularly from set pieces, and aim to give their best.

"You must have seen ISL, Super Cup and Mumbai City in the last 2-3 years. We focus on improving our game and dominating them. It is a set piece but we focus on attacking them. We didnt have a meeting yet but we want to give our best," he added.

Mumbai City FC enjoyed a dominant 4-0 win over Chennaiyin FC in their round of 16 match during the Kalinga Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, April 23. Captain Lallianzuala Chhangte (64', 86') scored a crucial brace for the Islanders and Nikos Karelis (43') and Bipin Singh (90') also contributed with goals.

Mumbai FC will next take on Inter Kashi on Sunday April 27 at the Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneswar.

