Andres Iniesta joins Arab Emirates Club as free agent

Dubai [UAE], August 8 : Former FC Barcelona icon Andres Iniesta has joined the United Arab Emirates Pro League side Emirates Club on a one-year contract as a free agent.

Iniesta arrived in Dubai on Monday to sign his deal, according to ESPN there is an option to further extend his stay by one year.

After ending his time in Spain with FC Barcelona, Iniesta spent the last five seasons playing in Japan for Vissel Kobe.

Iniesta will be eager to spend more time on the field after he spent just 94 minutes and made 18 appearances for the Japanese club last season.

"There was difficulty in not being picked to play after putting my heart into training. I've experienced a lot of things over these five years, which is a long time," Iniesta said after playing his last game for Vissel Kobe.

Iniesta has enjoyed a decorated career since he stepped on the pitch. The Spanish midfielder scored the winning goal for Spain in the 2010 World Cup final. He also was a key part of Spain's two European Championship wins which came in 2008 and 2012.

Iniesta began his career at Barcelona and ended up winning nine league titles and four Champions League trophies, in his 16 seasons at the club.

