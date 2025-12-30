Ango Abdul Samed's last minute header hands Northbengal United three points

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 30 : In today's Bengal Super League encounter, North Bengal United FC clashed with Sundarban Bengal Auto FC at the Kanchenjunga Stadium, where a dramatic stoppage-time header sealed a hard-fought 1-0 victory for North Bengal United FC, as per a release.

The match appeared destined for a goalless draw until the 94th minute, when Ango Abdul Samed (No. 33), the Ghanaian defender, rose highest inside the box to power home a decisive header and clinched all three points for Northbengal United FC. The dramatic late winner was built on a heroic performance by the goal-keeper Raja Barman (No. 23), producing a string of sensational saves and commanding interventions throughout the contest, which earned him the Man of the Match honour, underlining his decisive role in preserving the clean sheet that made the stoppage-time triumph possible.

Despite the late heartbreak, Sundarban Bengal Auto FC were the more assertive side for long spells. They pressed aggressively, dominated possession and circulated the ball with intent, repeatedly probing for openings. However, North Bengal United executed a disciplined game plan, parking the bus and delivering a resolute defensive display that completely dismantled Sundarban's attacking threat.

Clear chances were few and far between as Sundarban found themselves frustrated by last-ditch blocks, compact lines and impeccable positioning.

The result proved significant on multiple fronts. It marked Sundarban Bengal Auto FC's first loss of the season, halting their push to move to the top of the points table. For North Bengal United FC, the late winner was a statement of resilience and belief, lifting them to fourth position and reinforcing their credentials as a side capable of grinding out results against the league's strongest outfits.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor