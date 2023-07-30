"Arda Guler has a knee problem," says Real Madrid's manager Carlo Ancelotti

Texas [US], July 30 : Real Madrid's new signing of the summer transfer window, Turkish national Arda Guler has suffered an injury while training in the USA. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said Adra Guler has a knee problem.

Real Madrid and Fenerbahce SK have agreed on the transfer of Arda Guler, who signed a deal with our club for the next six seasons.

The medical report presented on the website of Real Madrid, stated, "Following tests carried out on our new signing Arda Güler, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the internal meniscus of his right knee. The player will be transferred to Madrid in the next few hours to continue with a specific course of treatment."

According to Real Madrid's website, Carlo Ancelotti said, "Arda Guler has a knee problem and hopefully he can get it sorted out in Madrid. It was better for him to go to Madrid to follow an individual programme."

Real Madrid's player Ferland has also suffered an injury on which Carlo Ancelotti said, "Ferland has a hamstring problem and we shall see what happens. He was very good and let's hope it's nothing serious."

The new Real Madrid signing, Arda Guler made his first-team debut for Fenerbahce in August 2021, in a Europa League qualifier which came before his 17th birthday.

In that 2021-2022 campaign, Guler went on to play 16 times and score three goals for his club.

Last season saw him truly burst onto the scene, making 35 appearances, scoring six goals and delivering some stunning performances like the one in the Turkish Cup final against Basaksehir. In the showpiece event, he set up Fenerbahce's opening goal on the way to a 2-0 win and was named man of the match.

He made his debut at 17 years of age, in a friendly clash against the Czech Republic. He has now earned four caps for Turkey, scoring once. His goal came against Wales in a European Championship qualifier on June 19, 2023, making him the youngest player in his country's history to score for the national side.

