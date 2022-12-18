Argentina win FIFA World Cup 2022, Messi fulfills his biggest dream

Lionel Messi at last fulfilled his long dream of winning his maiden FIFA World Cup title as Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penaltis after the scores were tied 3-3 in extra-time.

Defending champions France and Argentina drew 3-3 after extra time to send the World Cup final into a penalty shootout on Sunday. France's Kylian Mbappe scored a 117th-minute penalty to complete his hat-trick and force a shootout after Lionel Messi had put Argentina back in front in the 109th minute