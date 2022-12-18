Argentina win FIFA World Cup 2022, Messi fulfills his biggest dream
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 18, 2022 11:29 PM 2022-12-18T23:29:48+5:30 2022-12-18T23:32:17+5:30
Lionel Messi at last fulfilled his long dream of winning his maiden FIFA World Cup title as Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penaltis after the scores were tied 3-3 in extra-time.
Defending champions France and Argentina drew 3-3 after extra time to send the World Cup final into a penalty shootout on Sunday. France's Kylian Mbappe scored a 117th-minute penalty to complete his hat-trick and force a shootout after Lionel Messi had put Argentina back in front in the 109th minute