Arsenal reduced to 10 players, survive Crystal Palace challenge to seal 1-0 victory

London [UK], August 22 : Arsenal sealed a 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace on Monday and became only the third team in the Premier League to win their opening two games this season at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal fended off Crystal Palace's challenge with 10 players for nearly 25 minutes as Tomiyasu had to leave the field after being booked for fouls.

Once again Arsenal failed to showcase their usual sharpness on the field after registering an unconvincing victory against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard stepped up in the 53rd minute to send the Gunners one goal up from the spot which eventually turned out to be the only goal of the game.

Crystal Palace switched off for a moment on a free kick, Eddie Nketiah made a run in the box and Sam Johnstone sprinted to stop the striker from taking an advantage.

He didn't get anything on the ball which resulted in him knocking out the young English forward off the ground. Odegaard stepped up to send Johnstone the wrong way and break the deadlock.

Nketiah managed to make up for the couple of opportunities that he missed in the first half. Just before the 30th-minute mark, the Gunners won possession in the midfield and managed to slip the ball to the youngster.

Nketiah on the twist got past the two defenders and struck the net in one on one situation. He had another golden opportunity to redeem himself.

Declan Rice with a gentle touch found the youngster who ended up chipping the ball past the keeper as well as the post.

After going one-up in the game, the hosts found themselves a window of opportunity to make a comeback.

Tomiyasu was booked for a yellow card earlier in the game for delaying the throw-in and a few minutes later shown another yellow card for a foul.

Following Tomiyasu's departure Arsenal managed to keep up the shape and hold out for another victory.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor