Arsenal stay top, Newcastle stun Man Utd in Premier League

London, Dec 3 Two goals in the first 13 minutes gave Arsenal a 2-1 win at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers, which keeps them top of the Premier League. Bukayo Saka opened the scoring in the sixth minute and the impressive Martin Odegaard doubled the lead seven minutes later as Arsenal looked to be cruising.

However, Wolves showed they are well organized under coach Gary O'Neil and Matheus Cunha's 86th minute effort from the middle of the penalty area ensured some nervous closing minutes in the Emirates Stadium.

Anthony Gordon's 55th minute goal from Kieran Trippier's cross gave Newcastle United a deserved 1-0 home win over Manchester United.

Newcastle went into the game with a long injury list, but were still able to dominate a rival struggling for confidence and form.

Dwight McNeil's 67th minute goal gave Everton a 1-0 win away to Nottingham Forest to lift his side off the bottom of the table after their 10-point deduction for breaching financial fair-play rules.

Forest were angry after being denied what looked like a good penalty appeal when Abdoulaye Doucoure got away with pulling Ryan Yates' shirt in the Everton penalty area.

Burnley took their first home win of the season with a 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United. Jay Rodriguez and Jacob Bruun Larsen made it 2-0 after 29 minutes and things got worse for Sheffield when Oliver McBurnie was sent off to leave them with 10 men. Zeki Amdouni, Luca Koleosho and Josh Brownhill scored further goals in the last 17 minutes.

Brentford beat Luton Town 3-1 with goals from Neal Maupay, Ben Mee and Shandon Baptiste. Maupay and Mee scored in the 49th and 56th minutes and although Jacob Brown gave Luton hope 15 minutes from time, Baptiste's goal five minutes later sealed Brentford's win.

