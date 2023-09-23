Arsenal, Tottenham look to keep up unbeaten streak in season’s first North-London derby

London [UK], September 23 : In the season's first North London derby, Martin Odegaard will lead his charges at Arsenal against bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Coming off a 1-0 win over Everton in their last Premier League fixture, which followed a 4-0 thrashing of PSV Eindhoven on the club's return to Champions League football after 6 years, Arsenal will go into the derby bursting with confidence and with no injury concerns on the bench.

However, the season's first derby against Heung-Min Son's Tottenham Hotspur will be far from a stroll for the Gunners, with their North London rivals currently placed higher on the EPL points table.

After the demolition job of PSV at home at the Emirates, with top guns Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, and Odegaard on the scoresheet, Arsenal will go into Sunday's blockbuster clash in the hope of logging full points.

Barring the 2-2 draw against Fulham, the Gunners are yet to lose this Premiership season and are currently in fourth place, two places below their North London rivals, with 13 points.

They have played five games this season, winning four and drawing one.

Arsenal's last big win was against Manchester United when they upstaged the Premier League giants 3-1 at home on September 3.

Tottenham have also been at their best this Premier League season, despite the setback of losing their top striker and talisman Harry Kane to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

However, Kane's absence at White Hart Lane doesn't appear to have hurt the club's prospects in the top flight of English football, with the North Londoners hitting their straps to climb to second place in the standings with 13 points.

Spurs will go into Sunday's derby on the back of a closely fought 2-1 win over Sheffield United. Both of Tottenham's goals came in the dying moments of the game, with Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison getting on the scoresheet.

Spurs conceded the first in the 73rd minute of the game after which new head coach Ange Postecoglou adopted a more aggressive approach, throwing in Richarlison and Ivan Perisic. The move fetched the desired results as the Spurs logged full points at the final whistle.

Not having lost any game this season, both Arsenal and Tottenham will be looking forward to maintaining their unbeaten streak in the season's north-London derby on Sunday.

Tottenham started this season with a stellar 2-0 win over Manchester United on August 19.

