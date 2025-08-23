Arteta's Arsenal aim to "dig" for gold in the new Premier League season, end trophy wait

London [UK], August 23 : Ahead of his side's match against Leeds United, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said that the side will continue to "dig" for gold as they continue building on the fine performances over last few years and having found "a lot of gold with a lot of things they had done".

After securing a narrow 1-0 win over Manchester United in their opening match, the Gunners will be aiming to improve further in their fixture against Leeds United on Saturday. Following narrow misses with second-place positions in the last three Premier League seasons and two FA Community Shield wins in past five seasons, Arsenal boss aims to focus on the big prize, the Premier League title, which has eluded them since 2003-4 season.

The Spainard, in his fifth year with the top-flight English side, is aiming to end this 22-year-wait for the top-flight title, after falling behind to Manchester City twice and Liverpool once.

Speaking to Sky Sports News', Arteta said: "We have found a lot of gold in the last few seasons with a lot of the things that we have done."

"Do not forget that. We have not won the big prize, but we got a lot of prizes in that journey, working all together here to bring the club where it is. Starting to play in competitions that for seven, eight years that were not part of this football club," he said.

"So we have not won the big one, but we continue to dig," he added.

While Arteta said that reaching the second spot in the PL and making it to the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League semifinal was like finding gold, the boss said, "It is, but we want much more. That is the ambition."

Arteta expressed that the team is showing what they want, that is to go to the next level and the next step.

"We want to improve in every department, we want to improve the squad, we want to improve facilities, we want to improve our way of playing. Everything that we can be better at, we are going to do it. And I think the ownership, they have been incredible the last year since I arrived here, to show that ambition, to push the boat forward and to all together try to win many trophies," he concluded.

