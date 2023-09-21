Asian Games: China ease past Myanmar to reach last 16, keep Indian hopes alive in men's football

Hangzhou, Sep 21 Host China defeated Myanmar 4-0 in a Group A match in the Asian Games men's football competition, here on Thursday, reaching the last 16 stage with one game to play and in the process keeping alive India's chances of finishing second in the group to qualify for the knockout stage.

China, who defeated India 5-1 in their opening match, kept the momentum going and took good advantage of their height in the match against Myanmar, hitting three headers home on their way to their second win in the group, cementing the top position with six points from two wins.

China now have one more match to play against bottom-dwellers Bangladesh, who had lost 0-1 to India earlier in the day.

India and Myanmar now have three points each from one win and one defeat, the Indians taking the second position on goals scored after the two teams finished with a goal difference of -3.

India and Myanmar face off in a crucial match on Sunday with the winner making it to the Round of 16 in the competition as the top two teams from each of the six teams and the four best, third-placed teams will reach the knockout stage.

"We did what we wanted, to make out of the group. I am satisfied, we had nine goals in two games, it was not easy," China's coach Dejan Durdevic said after the match.

China dominated the second half but they squandered a handful of chances.

"In the second half, we wanted more, but it was usual that after we scored four goals the players thought it was a little bit enough for them," Durdevic said.

"China deserves the win, and they were better than us. In the first 22 minutes, we conceded two goals, and the second half was goalless. We can accept this," Myanmar's coach Michael Feichtenbeiner said.

