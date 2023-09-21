Asian Games: Sunil Chhetri's goal help India beat Bangladesh 1-0

Hangzhou [China], September 21 : The Indian men’s football team beat Bangladesh 1-0 in its second Group A match at Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 in China on Thursday.

Sunil Chhetri (85’) scored the winning goal from the penalty spot. However, the goal won’t count towards Chhetri’s international tally.

With the win, India registered their first victory in the ongoing Hangzhou Games 2023. India had lost their opening match against the host China 1-5 on Tuesday.

The victory put India in the third spot in Group A with three points from two matches. The top two teams along with four of the six best-placed third-place teams will qualify for the round of 16.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls duo of Arjun Lal Jat (bow) and Arvind Singh (stroke) made it to the Final A in rowing event with the timing of 6:55.78, topping the Repechage 1 in the 19th Asian Games on Thursday.

In Lightweight Men's Double Sculls, Arjun and Arvind topped the repechage race and entered the Final A, which will be played on Sunday.

