Australian prodigy Irankunda to join Bayern Munich

Canberra, Nov 15 Australia's teenage football sensation Nestory Irankunda is set to join Bayern Munich for a record A-League transfer fee.

Adelaide United confirmed on Tuesday night that they had reached an agreement to sell Irankunda, 17, to the reigning German champions, whom he will join in July 2024, reports Xinhua.

Born in Tanzania, Irankunda is the most prolific goalscorer under the age of 20 in A-League history, with nine goals in his 39 senior appearances.

According to the Australian Associated Press, Adelaide United will receive a 5.5 million Australian dollar (3.6 million U.S. dollar) transfer fee - beating the previous A-League record of 2.9 million AUD (1.9 million USD) set in July.

"I'm happy to have this all finalized and to be heading to one of the best clubs in the world - it's a real dream come true," Irankunda said in a statement.

"I've worked hard to try and make my family proud."

Irankunda signed for Adelaide United as a 15-year-old, making 13 senior appearances and scoring three times in the 2021-22 season.

The winger broke out as a star player during the 2022-23 season when he scored or assisted a goal in five out of six consecutive appearances off the bench, finishing the season with five goals and two assists in 22 games, earning him high praise from his teammates.

"I personally think there's no limit to what level he can achieve - just so long as he puts in the work, has the right attitude and does the right things. Then he's going to reach the very top," Australian international forward Craig Goodwin, who captained Adelaide United in 2022-23 before departing for Saudi Arabia's Al-Wehda, told media in May.

Irankunda was called up to Australia's national team for the first time in March, but has not yet earned a Socceroos cap.

He has scored once in four games in the 2023-24 season, with Adelaide United currently fifth on the table.

