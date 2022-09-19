Bangladesh beat Nepal 3-1 in final, clinch maiden SAFF Women's Championship

Dhaka, Sep 19 A brace from Krishna Rani Sarkar and an early goal from Shamsunnahar jr helped Bangladesh clinch their first-ever SAFF Women's Championship title at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu on Monday.

With this win, Bangladesh have broken India's dominance in this competition who were knocked out earlier by host country Nepal for the very first time in the history of this tournament.

Krishna Rani scored the second goal for Bangladesh in the 42nd minute, following Shamsunnahar Jr's opener in the 14th minute and ensured Bangladesh's victory with another expert finish in the 77th minute.

After taking a 2-0 lead in the first half on a rain-soaked pitch and in front of a capacity crowd, Bangladesh came under tremendous pressure from the hosts, who pulled one back in the 70th minute through a powerful diagonal attempt.

This was the first victory for Bengal Tigresses against Nepal in their ninth attempt, with losing six and two draws. Bangladesh President, PM lauded women's football team for winning SAFF Women's Championship 2022.

Bangladesh team captain and skipper Sabina Khatun became the top scorer of the tournament with eight goals in the tournament. Unbeaten champions Bangladesh conceded only once in the tournament - Nepal's consolation goal netted by Anita in the final - and scored 23 goals.

Bangladesh became champions in South Asian women's football for the first time in the sixth edition, ending India's reign of five successive titles. Hosts Nepal, meanwhile, had to contend with the runners-up trophy for the fifth time.

Although Bangladesh had won other tournaments in women's in South Asian football, this is the first time they won the title at senior level, that too by beating the two best teams of the region in India and Nepal for the first time.

Bangladesh had earlier made the final on one occasion in 2016, but eventually were beaten 3-1 by India in that final.

