Barcelona [Spain], August 3 : Poland and Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski opened up on accepting a reduced role with the club as he enters in the final year of his deal with the Spanish giants, saying that he is "not so focused on the number of minutes he gets", but rather on the quality of it.

The 37-year-old is yet to start in a La Liga game this season and missed the campaign opener due to injury. The veteran said as things stand now, the focus is not on the minutes he gets to play, but rather on delivering when it matters the most.

Last season by this stage, he had already netted three goals, but this year he has been largely used as a substitute as Ferran Torres has delivered fine returns under Hansi Flick. Torres was chosen in the match against Levante and scored a goal in the 52nd minute in his team's 3-2 victory. So far, Barca is at the fourth place in the table with two wins and a draw to their name.

Speaking while on international duty, as quoted by Goal.com, Lewandowski said, "This year, I am personally approaching my situation differently: I am not so focused on the number of minutes I get, and I will have conversations throughout the season...I do not think I have to play by decree either: we have a squad that allows us to rotate, and that is important. Sometimes it is more important to focus on the quality of the minutes than the quantity," he said.

The 37-year-old said that during this season, the team will "constantly analyse" how he is feeling as he had played a lot of high-intensity games last season and felt tired.

"There were times when I felt very tired, and I was also injured towards the end of the season. We know that when the Champions League starts, there is very little recovery time between games, and it will be important to manage the wear and tear well. I think this start to the season will be just as difficult as the last, so we have to be prepared," he added.

Continuing on his approach, he said, "Let us not kid ourselves, I was injured for two weeks. But the season has just started; it is very long. I was not under pressure to play as many minutes as possible as quickly as possible. I know August is the month to get into rhythm, but everything starts in September, so I knew I had to take it easy."

This change in Lewandowski's approach to the game comes following a brilliant 2024-25 season, in which he did score 42 goals, but faded in crucial matches due to fatigue and injury. The striker also admitted that being exhausted physically did him damage during the campaign's final stretch, and he does not want it to happen again.

This season, Barcelona is aiming for long-term replacements, with England star Harry Kane as a possibility for 2026. Lewandowski's words's signal an acceptance of change in role from and could be also considering ending his career elsewhere, with potential options in Major League Scoccer (MLS) and Saudi Arabia once his deal is done.

In 149 appearances for Barcelona, he has scored 101 goals, and Barcelona would need his experience and goals during big matches this season.

