Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel speaks on Gravenberch's rumoured transfer

Munich [Germany], September 1 : Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel revealed the reason that affected the potential transfer of Ryan Gravenberch away from the German Giants.

As of now, Liverpool are leading the race to acquire Gravenberch's signature and are trying to seal the move before the deadline on September 1.

The 21-year-old Dutch midfielder struggled to force his position in the starting XI with the likes of Thomas Muller, Jamal Mussiala and Leon Goretzka surmounting their position.

In the pre-match conference, Thomas Tuchel talked about the reason that made Gravenberch's mind of moving away from the club.

"He's a box-to-box midfielder for me, an attacking player. The main problem for him is that we don't really have a No.8 in our 4-2-3-1 system. And we're spoilt for choice up front, with really experienced players. Ryan is a very nice, hard-working, committed player. He wasn't happy with his situation. He sees the chance in Liverpool to fight for a place at No.8 in a 4-3-3. He's wanted to go for a while. An offer came in and we discussed it. It's not done yet, but the outcome is clear," Tuchel said as quoted from the club's official website.

Tuchel further went on to speak about another transfer of defender Benjamin Pavard that took place on Thursday. Bayern are suffering a bit short in the defensive department with Matthijs de Ligt still regaining his full fitness.

"The situation hasn't been ideal. At the moment when we decided to let Josip Stanisic go, there was no offer for Benjamin Pavard. And it was a big chance for Stani to get some playing time at a good team. When he went, the state of play was that Benji would play for us. Then there was a 180. It leaves a big gap, which we're trying to close in a short space of time. We have Konrad Laimer who can play there. We're still trying to change things. If it doesn't work out, we need to be flexible," Tuchel added.

Bayern will face Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday at the Borussia-Park.

