Beijing held by Changchun in Chinese Super League

Beijing, Sep 23 Beijing Guoan drew 1-1 with Changchun Yatai, while Shanghai Shenhua defeated Cangzhou Mighty Lions 2-0 in the Chinese Super League (CSL).

The visiting Beijing side took the lead in the 13th minute, when Li Ke, Yang Liyu and Fabio Abreu combined for Abreu to score comfortably into an empty net, reports Xinhua.

Changchun found an equaliser in the 33rd minute, when Peter Zulj fired home from Serginho's pass.

Late in the game, Beijing head coach Ricardo Soares was given marching orders for a second yellow card.

In Friday's other fixture, Cephas Malele's header helped Shanghai break the deadlock in the 26th minute. Early in the second half, Wu Xi earned a penalty for Shanghai in the 52nd minute and Ibrahim Amadou stepped up to double the home side's lead. In the 79th minute, Yang Yun received a red card for kicking Malele, and the 10-man Cangzhou failed to turn the tide.

With the win, Shanghai moves to third in the CSL table.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor