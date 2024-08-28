Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho linked in potential swap deal between Chelsea and Manchester United

New Delhi [India], August 28 : In a surprising twist, Chelsea's Ben Chilwell might be on the move to Manchester United, with the possibility of a swap deal involving Manchester United's Jadon Sancho.

According to The Independent, both players could be exchanged on loan this season, a scenario also highlighted by Goal.com. This potential swap would be separate from any deals involving Chelsea's Raheem Sterling, who has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Ben Chilwell, who joined Chelsea from Leicester City in 2020 for around £45 million ($59.4m), has made 106 appearances and scored nine goals for the Blues.

Despite his contributions, it appears new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca does not see Chilwell as part of his plans. Manchester United, on the other hand, is in desperate need of a reliable left-back due to injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. Chilwell's arrival could provide much-needed cover in that position.

Jadon Sancho's time at Manchester United has been challenging since his high-profile move from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million ($96m) three years ago.

The English winger has managed only 12 goals and six assists in 83 appearances, leading to frustration among fans and management.

Sancho has found himself increasingly sidelined, particularly when compared to Marcus Rashford.

Despite this, United manager Erik ten Hag has previously expressed his belief in Sancho's abilities.

Before a pre-season match against Rangers in July, Ten Hag was quoted by Goal.com as saying, "This club needs good players, and one thing is for sure: Jadon is a terribly good player. I hope that the click still comes and that he will contribute to our success."

However, Ten Hag has also faced challenges with Sancho, leading to a temporary loan back to Borussia Dortmund following a public spat.

Despite these tensions, Ten Hag indicated he had "drawn a line" under their differences, leaving Sancho's future at United uncertain.

For United, securing a player like Chilwell could address their immediate defensive concerns. For Chelsea, Sancho's addition would not necessarily fill a pressing need, given the depth of attacking talent available.

However, if both clubs are eager to offload these players, a swap deal could offer a mutually beneficial solution.

With the transfer window set to close soon, it remains to be seen if either player will move before the deadline.

Both Chilwell and Sancho have potential that has been unfulfilled at their current clubs, and a change of scenery might be what is needed to reignite their careers. As the clock ticks down to the Friday night deadline, the football world will be watching closely to see if this proposed swap becomes a reality.

