Bengaluru defeat Gokulam Kerala to set up virtual quarter-final with Punjab

Fatorda (Goa) [India], November 3 : Bengaluru FC thrashed Gokulam Kerala FC 4-0 in Group C of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday. The Blues led 2-0 at halftime, as per the official website of All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Ryan Williams helped the Blues establish an early lead, scoring early in each half to secure his brace, while Vinith Venkatesh (44') and Sunil Chhetri (61') scored a goal each in the first and the second half, respectively, to put their side joint-top of the Group C table, with six points from two matches. Bengaluru are level with Punjab FC, not only in terms of points, but also in goal difference and goals scored.

Wasting no time from the outset, Bengaluru FC began on the front foot, taking control and pressing high. The breakthrough arrived in the seventh minute through Australian forward Williams, who latched onto a long pass from Sirojiddin Kuziev, controlled it with a little touch and then slotted a low shot past Gokulam Kerala keeper Rakshit Dagar into the bottom left corner, giving the Blues an early lead.

Bengaluru FC continued pressing high up the pitch, with Braian Sanchez and Taorem Kelvin Singh combining smartly to carve out a chance down the right just two minutes later. The Malabarians, however, started to grow into the game, and their first real chance arrived in the 17th minute when Alfred Planas' corner was met by Harpreet Singh, whose header went wide of the post.

Gradually, Gokulam began to enjoy more possession midway through the first half, and in the 32nd minute, Samuel Lyngdoh put Bengaluru goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to the test. Sandhu, however, saved it to deny the equaliser.

In the 44th minute, Williams found Kelvin on the left, who cut it back for Vinith Venkatesh. The midfielder then coolly slotted it home into the bottom left corner to make it 2-0 as the teams headed into the break.

After the restart, the Blues picked up right where they left off. A Poojary pass from deep in his own half landed for Williams. The Australian made a clever run and guided a left-footed shot into the far corner, leaving Dagar hapless. His flawless finish put his side in command with a 3-0 lead.

Bengaluru struck again after the hour mark, as William surged down the left and slipped the ball for substitute Sunil Chhetri, who evaded the Gokulam defenders before slotting home from close range.

Gokulam had a chance for a consolation as Emil Benny attempted a long-range shot, only for Sandhu to save it, as Bengaluru remained composed and saw off the clean sheet.

This result sets up a thrilling contest for the semi-final spot from Group C between Punjab FC and Bengaluru FC. With both sides on six points, six goals scored and none conceded, there is nothing to separate the two teams, making their meeting on November 5 at the PJN Stadium a virtual quarter-final. Should it end in a draw, the match will go into penalties after 90 minutes.

