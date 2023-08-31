Benjamin Pavard joins Inter Milan on permanent deal from Bayern Munich

Milan [Italy], August 31 : French defender Benjamin Pavard has joined Serie A side Inter Milan on a permanent deal from Bayern Munich.

The 27-year-old arrived from Bayern Munich from VfB Stuttgart in the summer of 2019 after impressing for France in the 2018 World Cup. He caught the eye of the entire world with his stunning goal against Argentina in the knockout stage.

Pavard won an impressive amount of silverware with the German Giants with the Munich club which included the Bundesliga title four times, the Champions League, the Club World Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, the DFB Cup, and the DFL Supercup twice.

FC Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen had some special words in store for the departing Frenchman as quoted from a statement released by the club on FCBayern.com.

"Merci Benji! We would like to thank Benjamin Pavard for four extremely successful years together. Not least in our historic sextuple year, he was a very important part of the team, especially as he was the match-winner in the final of the Club World Cup. We respect his desire for a new challenge and have therefore agreed to a move to Inter Milan. We wish him all the best and much success for his future in Serie A in Italy," Dreesen said.

After joining the club, Pavard revealed the reason for choosing Inter over other clubs who were interested in acquiring his services and laid down the goals that he is looking to achieve with them.

"Inter is a winning Club. You just need to look at these trophies behind me. I play football to win, that’s why I decided to join Inter. I want to win the Scudetto so that Inter get their second star. I live to win trophies and this is important for the fans and the Club. I’ll do everything I can to win as many titles as possible. We have some world-famous players in the squad, who will help us to win them," Pavard said after joining the club.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor