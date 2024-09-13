"Best is yet to come": Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after reaching 1 billion social media followers

New Delhi [India], September 13 : Portugal goal-scoring machine Cristiano Ronaldo achieved a remarkable feat after reaching the milestone of 1 billion social media followers across all platforms.

Ronaldo has 638 million followers on Instagram, 170 million on Facebook, and 113 million on X. The Al-Nassr captain recently launched his YouTube channel and broke the record for hitting the fastest 10 million subscribers.

Ronaldo broke the record by ousting Hamster Kombat. Hamster took seven days to hit the 10 million mark, while Ronaldo achieved it within a day.

"We've made history 1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number - it's a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond. From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I've always played for my family and for you, and now 1 billion of us stand together. You've been with me every step of the way, through all the highs and the lows. This journey is our journey, and together, we've shown that there are no limits to what we can achieve. Thank you for believing in me, for your support, and for being part of my life. The best is yet to come, and we'll keep pushing, winning, and making history together," Ronaldo wrote on X.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner recently made history and achieved another milestone during Portugal's UEFA Nations League match against Croatia. He became the first men's football player to score 900 career goals.

The Portuguese forward etched his name in the record book when he scored against Croatia in the 34th minute of the match.

Nuno Mendes put up a perfect cross, which Ronaldo connected with from close range to fire the ball past Croatian goalkeeper Livakovic. The 39-year-old's goal also helped Portugal to double their lead and win the match.

