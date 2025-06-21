Bhutia slams Kalyan Chaubey's leadership; AIFF chief says former captain making baseless allegations

New Delhi [India], June 21 : Former India football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia has launched a scathing attack on All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey, saying that "controversies, corruption charges, allegations" in the last two to three years have significantly damaged Indian football and that someone who will "work sincerely and honestly" to uplift Indian football should be brought in his place.

Chaubey hit back and said in statement that while Bhutia has platforms available to express his views, raise concerns, and contribute constructively for improving Indian football, he has "consistently made baseless allegations" since his defeat in the September 2022 elections.

Bhutia alleged that those who supported Chaubey in the past "have realised their mistake".

"I can't say whether the football will rise after Kalyan Chaubey's removal, but it definitely won't decline further. In the last 2-3 years, rankings, controversies, corruption charges, allegations, three general secretary changes....have significantly damaged Indian football... The government of India has supported sportspeople well to lead, but when the wrong people are placed in charge, it harms everyone involved. When you have people like Kalyan, it damages everyone's reputation. Those who supported him have also realised their mistake... My only request is that we bring in somebody who will work sincerely and honestly for the upliftment of football," Bhutia told ANI.

In his statement Chaubey said "such actions not only tarnish the reputation of the Federation, but also throw Indian football in a negative light on international platforms".

"We live in a democratic country where every citizen has the constitutional right to freedom of speech. As a member of the AIFF Executive Committee, Mr. Bhaichung Bhutia has access to an appropriate and empowered platform to express his views, raise concerns, and contribute constructively towards the development and performance of Indian football in the various AIFF Executive Committee meetings," he said.

"It has been observed that since Mr. Bhaichung Bhutia's defeat in the September 2022 elections, he has consistently and deliberately made baseless allegations and presented a distorted image of the AIFF," he added.

Chaubey said he is open to suggestions and discussions with Bhutia.

"The AIFF always remains open to constructive suggestions from Mr. Bhutia for the growth and betterment of Indian football. However, it is unfortunate that in most Executive Committee meetings, his contributions have primarily centred around opposing decisions made collectively by the entire board, rather than offering substantial proposals," the statement said

"Having said that, I would like to inform you that Mr. Bhutia is most welcome to participate in the upcoming AIFF Executive Committee Meeting scheduled for July 2, 2025. The official invitation for his attendance was extended by the AIFF Secretariat on June 11, 2025. He is encouraged to present any constructive proposals during the meeting, which will be duly deliberated upon by the entire executive board in the spirit of transparency, collaboration, and the collective development of Indian football," the statement added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor