"Big credit to the boys" Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's 4-1 over Newcastle

New Delhi [India], February 25 : Following Arsenal's 4-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League (PL) on Sunday, the Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta praised his side for displaying a stunning performance at the Emirates Stadium.

While addressing the post-match press conference, Arteta said that the Gunners have displayed a "great performance". He added that they executed their plans well in the game, maintained a good intensity and played with "a lot of courage".

"I think we had a great performance, big credit to the boys after just half a day to prepare for the game. The way they executed everything - the intensity, the commitment, the determination, the aggression and progression in everything that we were doing with the ball. They played with a lot of courage against the team and we got rewarded. I think we fully deserved to win the game," Arteta said as quoted by Arsenal's official website.

When asked about the Arsenal midfielder Jorginho's role in the game, the head coach praised the Italian player and called him a "top player".

"He's a top player, especially when the opponents have certain behaviours or certain set-ups. The way I can imagine the game, he is going to have a big impact, but I think you have to do it at this level and when he's not playing consistently, credit to him because he was magnificent today, again," he added.

Arteta was really impressed after seeing the home fans. The head coach also praised the fans for showing a great attitude and energy.

"Really impressive, thank you so much to everybody that turned that around with that attitude and that energy. Thanks for the club as well because it's pushing that to generate as well this atmosphere at home and it makes a huge impact on the team, so thank you," he added.

Recapping the game, Sven Botman made the first breakthrough of the game after his own goal in the 18th minute. Following that, Kai Havertz (24'), Bukayo Saka (65') and Jakub Kiwior (69') were on the score sheet to help the Gunners thrash Newcastle. On the other hand, Joseph Willock scored the lone goal for the visitors.

Newcastle chose Loris Karius under the goalpost after their first-choice goalie Martin Dubravka was ill. Meanwhile, Karius failed to push away properly Gabriel's header from a corner and later got back into his own goal after a deflection from Botman. The second goal came when Martinelli opened up the visitors' defence as he cut back for Kai Havertz to maximise the scoreline.

Newcastle tried to make a comeback in the game but Saka scored the third goal of the game after cutting back on his left and making a clinical shot.

Kiwior put the final pin on the coffin from a forced home header from another corner off Lewis Miley, which Karius failed to get a grip on. Just before the final whistle of the game, Willock scored a consolation goal from the header against his former club.

