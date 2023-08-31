Boca Juniors reach Copa Libertadores semifinals

Buenos Aires, Aug 31 Six-time champions Boca Juniors reached the Copa Libertadores semifinals with a penalty shootout win over Racing Club.

Former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo converted the decisive spot-kick after the aggregate score was locked at 0-0 at the end of normal time, reports Xinhua.

The result means Boca will face Palmeiras in the semifinals, with the first leg slated for September 4 and the return fixture on October 4,

In Wednesday's only other Copa Libertadores quarterfinal, Palmeiras were held to a goalless home draw but advanced by virtue of a 4-0 win in the first leg.

On Thursday, Olimpia will host a Fluminense side that has a 4-0 advantage after the first leg.

