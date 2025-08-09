Bodoland FC stun Punjab FC to go on top of Group D

Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], August 9 : Local side Bodoland FC stunned Indian Super League (ISL) side Punjab FC in front of their home fans through a second-half strike by Colombian striker Robinson Blandon Rendon to go on top of Group D of the Durand Cup, which was played here at the SAI Stadium.

With this loss, last year's quarterfinalists, Punjab FC, were eliminated from the tournament after ending the group stage campaign with four points from two matches, while Bodoland FC had six points from two matches, as per a press release from the Durand Cup.

Bodoland FC Head Coach Vikash Panthi made one change to his starting line-up, bringing in Ghana International Abdul Samed Ango in place of Danswrang Basumatary in a 4-2-3-1 formation, while Punjab FC Head Coach Panagiotis Dilmperis made two changes to his starting line-up, bringing in experienced midfielder Princeton Rebello and defender Pramveer Singh in place of Bijoy Varghese and Leon Augustine in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The first half unfolded in heavy rain, with Punjab FC immediately taking the initiative against Bodoland FC. Nikhil Prabhu led from the back; threading passes into midfield where Princeton Rebello pulled the strings, launching an early strike that whistled just over the crossbar. On the wings, Vishal and Suhail probed for openings, keeping Bodoland pinned in their own half during the opening exchanges.

Bodoland, though under pressure, showed flashes of attacking intent. Gwgwmsar produced a brilliant through ball to Junior, whose low drive was safely held by Punjab goalkeeper Ravi Kumar. The physical battle intensified when S. Meitei lunged into a late challenge, earning the game's first yellow card. Despite Punjab's territorial dominance, Bodoland's defensive pairing of Mosang Basumatary and Dinesh Basumatary stood firm, cutting out crosses and blocking shots. As the whistle blew for half-time, the score remained 0-0, with Punjab FC's attacking trio unable to breach Bodoland's disciplined and rain-hardened defence.

With the rain easing into a heavy drizzle to start the second half at SAI Stadium, Bodoland quickly seized the momentum. The turning point came in the second half when Gwgwmsar Gayary delivered a teasing cross into the Punjab box. Amid the scramble, Colombian striker Robinson Blandon Rendon, showing his predatory instincts, latched onto the rebound and rifled the ball past goalkeeper Ravi Kumar, sending the home fans into jubilation, giving BDFC a vital 1-0 lead.

Punjab FC responded with urgency, rippling their frontline with fresh legs in a desperate attempt to level. Yet Bodoland's backline, marshalled by defenders like Mosang Basumatary, held firm, repelling crosses and blocking shots. Punjab's efforts fell short, as their shots either went wide or were comfortably dealt with by the home side's defence.

The tension swelled in the waning minutes, but Bodoland's resilience and defending in numbers paid dividends. The local side, pushed by the huge support of the fans, ensured that they maintained the lead and secured their second straight win of the tournament, their best performance in the Durand Cup.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor